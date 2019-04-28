NYPD placing special focus on protecting synagogues

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is placing a special focus on protecting Jewish locations on Saturday night following the deadly synagogue shooting near San Diego.
The NYPD has already stepped up security around all places of worship after the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka.
There was a visible presence outside Chabad headquarters in Crown Heights, where worshippers were celebrating the end of Passover. Their thoughts were with the victims in California.
As always, police are encouraging anyone who sees something suspicious to report it.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed State Police to increase their security presence at synagogues and houses of worship across the state as a precaution.
