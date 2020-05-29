Video shows fatal confrontation between NYPD and COVID-19 victim in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New video shows a police-involved shooting the Bronx in which the suspect called 911 on himself after testing positive for coronavirus.He later died.55-year-old Richard Cardona was shot seven times when he called police to the intersection of Westchester and Zerega avenues last month.He was holding a knife and what appeared to be a large gun when police arrived.They opened fire, and video shows Cardona pleading for them to kill him.Cardona died five days later in the hospital.The medical examiner determined his preliminary cause of death was coronavirus complicated by underlying health conditions.----------