NYPD prepares for protests, demonstrations following Chauvin trial verdict

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NYPD prepares locally for Chauvin trial verdict

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Closing arguments will begin today in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, but preparations for protests are also being made in New York City.

Police have been bracing across the country in case they see the same protest and riots they saw last year after George Floyd's murder.

In Minneapolis, thousands of members of the National Guard have been brought in and schools are moving to remote learning.

The defense has tried to prove drug use and an underlying heart condition led to Floyd's death.

While the prosecution is arguing that it was Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck that killed him.

The jury could begin deliberating once both sides make their closing arguments.

"The outcome that we pray for in Derek Chauvin is for him to be held criminally liable for killing George Floyd because we believe that could be a precedence of finally making America live up to its promise of liberty and justice for all," said Ben Crump, attorney.

Meantime In Brooklyn, there are calls for the NYPD to not use excessive force during these demonstrations.

This is after the department was accused of using excessive force in the protests last summer.

New York City's Department of Investigations found the NYPD was "woefully unprepared" and officers did not have the proper training to handle the mass demonstrations.

MORE NEWS Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground during arrest
EMBED More News Videos

A 73-year-old woman with dementia has filed a lawsuit against the city of Loveland, Colorado and police officers over a June 2020 arrest. The lawsuit claims the woman suffered physical injuries and still experiences fear, trauma and anxiety.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citytrialprotestnypdracismgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd's life was in danger | LIVE
COVID Updates: Murphy holds briefing as NJ expands vaccine eligibility
Lawyer who stole NYPD officer's 9/11 payout gets 4 years
NJ man dies in skydiving accident
NYC restaurants, bars can stay open an hour later starting Monday
Mars helicopter successfully completes historic first flight
Search for man in string of armed bodega robberies in Queens
Show More
NJ residents, all in US ages 16 and up now eligible for COVID vaccination
Times Square Alliance says city needs to address crime, safety concerns
Man fatally struck, dragged near Central Park on Upper West Side
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds with a shower later
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
More TOP STORIES News