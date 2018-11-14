JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for two suspects involved in the assault of a 50-year-old female victim on a Queens-bound E Train.
The altercation reportedly happened after the victim's 8-year-old son asked her why one of the individual's son was wearing a costume.
Police say one of the suspects placed the victim in a choke hold while the second individual punched her in the face and hit her on the head with a cell phone.
The two individuals ran off the train at the 71st Street-Continental Avenue station and fled to the street area.
The first suspect is described as a black female in her mid 20s to early 30s with eye glasses. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark colored pants, black jacket tied around her waist and black purse over her shoulder.
The second suspect is also a black female in her mid 20s to early 30s who was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, blue jacket and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
