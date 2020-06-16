NYPD releases body cam video of officer pepper spraying George Floyd protester

The incident, which led to the suspension of the officer, happened in Brooklyn.
The footage captures the protester being sprayed by the officer. A second officer, who was a witness to the incident, also captured the spraying.
The video shows the officer who sprayed the protester repeatedly saying "stay back!" to protesters.
The protester who was sprayed is seen wearing a black shirt that says, "We in this together but stay away from me."
"You have a mace? You use it," the officer is believed to have asked the second officer.
The second officer responds and says "Not yet," in which then the spraying officer says, "I'm almost done."
Further into the video, it appears the same officer is sprayed with an unknown liquid and needs water in his eyes. He is eventually escorted from the crowd.
RELATED: Audio/video in use-of-force incidents must be released within 30 days
The second officer's camera also shows the protester being sprayed.
Authorities say the spraying officer is one of several to be suspended following the unrest. His case has been recommended to Internal Affairs for possible discipline.
Both videos show a number of fights and officers being injured.
Meanwhile, the NYPD also released body cam video from Sunday of police responding to a 911 call of a man with a gun in the Bronx. As the officers approached the man, they saw his right hand wrapped in a cloth, holding a gun.
"Drop the gun," the officers yelled as they made the arrest without injury.
Sunday, @NYPDPSA8 cops received a 911 call for a “man with a gun.”— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 16, 2020
Responding officers quickly disarmed & arrested the man, taking one more gun off NYC streets.
Outstanding work by these officers, & another example of the great work being done every day. pic.twitter.com/IL2zsbOi4a
PHOTOS: Protests and rage on the streets of NYC
RELATED STORIES:
Saturday's memorial service for George Floyd in North Carolina
NFL condemns racism, apologizes for not listening to players' earlier protests
Brooklyn Memorial Service for George Floyd
Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters
In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube