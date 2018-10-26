MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) --The NYPD's bomb unit safely removed a suspicious package from a Manhattan postal facility, one of two devices found Friday in the expanding mail-bomb scare that has targeted prominent Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump.
Police responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the post office on West 52nd Street, where a package resembling the other pipe bombs was addressed to former National Intelligence Director James Clapper at CNN's address in Columbus Circle.
The Department of Justice confirmed that one person was taken into in custody in Florida in connection with the incidents. The suspect was described only as a man in his 50s.
The second package recovered Friday was addressed to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and was discovered as found at a facility in Florida.
West 52nd was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between 8th and 9th avenues as investigators descended on the facility.
Out of an abundance of caution, students at P35M were moved to a nearby location. John Jay College, which is also in the area, remained open.
Shortly after 10 a.m. bomb experts emerged with the package and placed it in the NYPD's bomb disposal vehicle. Police then escorted the vehicle out of the area.
The discoveries brought to 12 the total number of devices addressed in recent days to Democratic figures including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.
Investigators were analyzing the innards of the crude devices to reveal whether they were intended to detonate or simply sow fear just before Election Day.
Details suggested a pattern -- that the items were packaged in manila envelopes, addressed to prominent Trump critics and carried U.S. postage stamps. The devices were being examined by technicians at the FBI's forensic lab in Quantico, Virginia.
