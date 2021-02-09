NYPD rescues alleged ice cream thief hanging from ledge during attempted escape

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10320773" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 26-year-old man was killed at a baby shower after a cannon being used at the event exploded and sent shrapnel flying.

You've probably heard of 3D printed face masks and even 3D printed hands, as 3D printing technology has expanded over the past few decades.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An ice cream thief's getaway didn't go as planned and NYPD had to rescue him as he was hanging from a ledge.The incident unfolded Tuesday just before 10 a.m. at a CVS store at 1500 Lexington Ave.The 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole 10 pints of ice cream before leading officers on a chase.The suspect, later identified as Anthony Pastore, climbed a fence at a courtyard on East 98th Street that led to a long drop to the alley below.Police say he tried to get down to the alleyway but got stuck on the small ledge.Officers pulled him back up into the courtyard and he was taken into custody. The 10 pints of ice cream were discovered in his backpack, police said.Pastore is facing charges of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.----------