NYPD: Alleged robber accidentally shoots accomplice in head during Queens robbery

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police said a man allegedly shot his accomplice in the head during an apparent robbery in Queens Tuesday.

The two men allegedly approached a 38-year-old victim around 1:15 p.m. in front of 106-06 160th Street in Jamaica and attempted to take his chain.

Police said a struggle ensued among the three, and the 46-year-old alleged robber ended up accidentally shooting his 24-year-old accomplice in the head.

The 24-year-old, identified as Tyrell Simms of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The 46-year-old allegedly tried to run away but was taken into custody.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and charges are pending.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york cityrobberyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vintage WWII plane crashes at Bradley Airport in Connecticut
Neighbor beats pit bull with bat to free girl getting attacked
Teen boy rescued from Bronx man's apartment
2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
Suspect arrested in sucker punch of 71-year-old NYC woman
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
Show More
New video of man wanted in UWS attempted subway station rape
1 dead, 4 hurt after person jumps from window in Newark fire
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
AccuWeather: Record heat before cool down
Surveillance released in East Harlem attempted rape
More TOP STORIES News