NYPD: Robbery suspect sprayed produce with unknown liquid a Bronx supermarket

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked a supermarket employee during a robbery before coming back to spray the store's produce with an unknown substance.The incident was reported Aug. 6 at 8:30 p.m. at the Antillana Fresh Meat Market on Westchester Avenue.Authorities say the suspect tried to steal soap and laundry detergent from the store.When a 48-year-old employee confronted the suspect, he struck the employee on his arm with a cane and displayed a knife.The suspect then returned to the market, knocked over multiple boxes of produce and sprayed the produce on display with an unknown liquid.The victim suffered a cut to his forearm and was treated at the scene.The suspect is described as 27 to 30 years old, 5 feet tall and about 135 to 140 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------