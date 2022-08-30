Sotomayor denies NYPD detective's plea to block vaccine mandate

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied a New York City detective's appeal to be exempt from the NYPD's vaccine mandate.

NEW YORK CITY -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday denied an appeal from a New York Police Department detective who asked for an emergency injunction to keep the city from firing him over its mandate that municipal employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Detective Anthony Marciano has a lawsuit pending against the city in a federal appeals court, and his attorneys last week had petitioned Sotomayor, who oversees emergency appeals from New York and some other states, for the injunction while the case is being resolved.

Marciano is part of a small group of employees who didn't qualify for a medical or religious exemption to getting the shot but still refused.

There have been more than 1,000 New York City employees fired for refusing the vaccines, and some requests for exemptions have yet to be decided.

Legal challenges to the rules have mostly been unsuccessful.

The city's law department said it was happy with the ruling. Marciano's attorney, Patricia Finn, said she would ask the entire Supreme Court for a review.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams signs bills aimed at lowering maternal mortality rates among Black women

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip