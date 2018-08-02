NYPD searches for woman in East River, man rescued

The NYPD is searching for a woman after she and a man somehow ended up in the East River Thursday morning.It happened near the Williamsburg Bridge on the Manhattan side just before 5:45 a.m.A man was pulled from the water in the area under the Williamsburg Bridge.A woman was reported to have been spotted under Pier 36 on the Lower East Side, and divers were searching for her.The NYPD and FDNY are trying to determine where they went in.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.