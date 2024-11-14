NYPD searches for man in rape of woman in Kips Bay, Manhattan

Police released surveillance images of the man wanted for a rape in Kips Bay, Manhattan.

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who raped a woman in Kips Bay, Manhattan.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect.

It happened on Sunday, October 27 at 3:55 a.m. near East 29th Street and 2nd Avenue.

The 30-year-old man met the man there and he raped her before taking off in a white Chevy Malibu with tinted windows.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD's Manhattan Special Victims Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

