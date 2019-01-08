NYPD searching Berks Co. landfill in homicide investigation

NYPD searching Berks County landfill. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania --
The New York Police Department has been searching a landfill in Berks County in connection with a possible homicide.

Pennsylvania State Police are assisting the investigation at the Conestoga Landfill in Caernarvon Township.

An NYPD spokesman says the possible homicide occurred in New York City.
Officials say there is no reason for the public to be concerned.

Weather cut the search short on Monday, but NYPD officers could return later in the week.

