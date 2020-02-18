Police searching for 2 men, 1 with rifle, who robbed New York City smoke shop

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the two men, one wielding a rifle, who held up a smoke shop on the Lower East Side.
It happened at 4:25 p.m. on Monday inside the N&N Delancey Smoke Shop on Delancey Street.
Police said one of the males stood at the counter and asked for cigarettes, while the other male dressed in a black coat proceeded to the entrance to the counter pointing a black rifle at the employee.
The male with the firearm verbally threatened the employee and demanded merchandise/money from the register, according to authorities.
The man seen in the orange sweatshirt is believed to be an accomplice.
Police said the employee complied and the males fled the scene in a vehicle parked in front of the location with $3500, 30 packs of cigarettes, lotto tickets and a cell phone.
There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
