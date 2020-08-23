NYPD searching for man who stole car, $1,500 worth of property in Brooklyn

MAPLETON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for a man who stole a car and around $1,500 in Brooklyn.

The incident happened on August 4 at around 11:30 p.m. on 60th Street and 17th Avenue in Mapleton.

Police say the suspect entered an unsecured and unoccupied parked 2020 Honda Pilot SUV.

He then drove away using keys left inside of the vehicle by the 58-year old owner.

The vehicle was found the next day in the vicinity of 2nd Avenue and 62nd Street.

The male individual removed cash and personal property from the vehicle before fleeing on foot, according to police. The estimated value of the property removed is approximately $1,500.

Police say the individual is described as a male, approximately 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

