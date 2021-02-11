NYPD searching for missing woman with Alzheimer's in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are concerned about a missing woman with Alzheimer's and they are asking for the public's help to find her.

Lucy Tolentino, 76, was last seen at her home at 77-03 Cypress Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She is described as 5 feet tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black ski cap, a dark-colored jacket, a black dress, black boots and a pink purse.

Police provided a photo of Tolentino as well as a photo of what she was wearing Wednesday when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

TRENDING | Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york citynypdmissing womanalzheimer's diseasemissing person
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More snow, bitter cold over the next few days
Study reveals NYC transit station with worst air quality
Brady tosses Lombardi Trophy over water in boat parade
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Personal shopper from NYC allegedly defrauds Kevin Hart out of $1M
Police name person of interest in Yale student's slaying
Hawk rescued from side of road released into Central Park
Show More
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
The Countdown: Democrats lay out case against Trump on Day 2 of impeachment trial
'Hero' officer Goodman warned Romney away from Capitol mob: VIDEO
104-year-old man from Queens survives COVID-19
Married couple reunite for 1st in-person visit since start of pandemic
More TOP STORIES News