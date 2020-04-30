NYPD searching for suspects in anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD is trying to identify two suspects in an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn last week.Police released images of the men they are looking for in connection to the April 23 attack on Wednesday.They say the suspects attacked two teenage boys in Williamsburg and chased them while yelling anti-Semitic statements.They then allegedly threw a milk crate and a metal stick at the teens.Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------