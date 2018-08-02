An off-duty NYPD sergeant has been placed on modified duty after shooting a suspect allegedly trying to rob him in the East New York section of Brooklyn on Thursday morning.The shooting happened at New Jersey Avenue and Livonia Avenue just before 5 a.m. in a busy neighborhood with a school nearby.Police say the 40-year-old sergeant was on his way to work when he shot the 21-year-old suspect during a hold up.The sergeant said he believed the suspect was armed, but it is not clear if he was.The family of the man who was shot told detectives there is an ongoing dispute between them and the sergeant's girlfriend.Detectives have recovered video of the confrontation, which Eyewitness News has learned shows the man that was shot with his hands in the air.The sergeant says the man approached him, positioned his hand as if he had a gun, and said something to the effect of, "You're going to die tonight."The sergeant fired his weapon twice, hitting the suspect once in the chin.The alleged would-be robber was taken to Brookdale University Hospital where he is expected to survive. No weapon was recovered at the scene.Police want to know if this was a robbery attempt. "We are looking at that now," said Chief of Department Terence Monahan. "We think there was some sort of dispute prior to this incident."The sergeant, assigned to the 109th Precinct in Queens, was not injured, but was being checked out for ringing in his ears."The sergeant has been placed on modified duty and placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of some of our initial findings," said Monahan.Authorities say the suspect was most recently arrested on a gun charge in Brooklyn. His prior arrests include robbery, gun possession and drug charges."There are certain things that we saw in this investigation that we have questions that I wanted answered," said Police Commissioner James O'Neill. "Until we answer them we felt best to place him on modified duty."An undercover police informant told Eyewitness News that there is a problem with gangs and illegal guns flooding the neighborhood."It's basically a dead area, where drugs are coming, where weapons are coming," he said. "Because, I'm not saying the police are not doing enough, but they need to police it more."----------