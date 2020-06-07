George Floyd

NYPD sergeant struck during George Floyd protest released from hospital

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- The NYPD sergeant who was struck and injured this week during a George Floyd protest in the Bronx was released from the hospital Sunday.

Sgt. William Maher, from the 44 Precinct, was greeted by his brothers and sisters in blue upon his release.


Maher was struck at East 170th Street and Walton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday as looting and violence took over the Bronx.

The officer was tossed into the air by the force of the impact, and video of the crash was posted on social media.


The driver fled the scene and was caught in Columbia, South Carolina, police said Friday. A passenger who is believed to have been in the car at the time was also taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspects will first appear in court in Columbia, South Carolina, before returning to the Bronx.

The driver is expected to be charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, and the passenger will be charged with second and third-degree burglary for the alleged looting.

