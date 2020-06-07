NYPD sergeant struck during George Floyd protest released from hospital

Sgt. William Maher, from the 44 Precinct, was greeted by his brothers and sisters in blue upon his release.
Sgt William Maher from the 44 Pct was released from the hospital today after being purposely targeted and run over in the Bronx last week. Please continue to keep him in your prayers as he recovers. pic.twitter.com/n1RWnSiuds— SBA (@SBANYPD) June 7, 2020
Maher was struck at East 170th Street and Walton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday as looting and violence took over the Bronx.
The officer was tossed into the air by the force of the impact, and video of the crash was posted on social media.
NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6— SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020
The driver fled the scene and was caught in Columbia, South Carolina, police said Friday. A passenger who is believed to have been in the car at the time was also taken into custody.
Authorities say the suspects will first appear in court in Columbia, South Carolina, before returning to the Bronx.
The driver is expected to be charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, and the passenger will be charged with second and third-degree burglary for the alleged looting.
