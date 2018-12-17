RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --Police are searching for possible additional victims of a man they say chased an 11-year-old girl and attempted to force her into his car in Queens over the weekend.
The incident, which happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday as the victim was walking near Center Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood, was thwarted when good Samaritans intervened.
The suspect, 40-year-old Relyn Estrada, is a registered Level 1 sex offender who remains hospitalized. Authorities are asking anyone with additional information or who may have been a victim to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS.
Police say the victim Saturday was on her way to a weekend program at IS77 when when she noticed Estrada following her. He then grabbed her and threw her into the back of his car, according to police.
Several good Samaritans heard the young girl's desperate cries for help and jumped into action.
"He dragged her, and that's when he put her in the car," witness Edwin Gonzalez said. "And she was kicking like crazy."
Gonzalez and his neighbor, who confronted Estrada with a bat, came running out to help.
"Asked her, 'Do you know the guy?'" Gonzalez said. "And the little girl came out without saying a word and just said no. She started tapping on her iPhone five times, basically send a signal to the police department."
Estrada was reportedly holding the girl's hand and was swinging his bat back and forth.
The girl managed to escape as they were arguing. She was not hurt.
Estrada has been charged with kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment, on top of a slew of other charges. Authorities say he has been arrested 13 times dating back to 2001 for sex abuse and assault.
