NYPD officers injured after vehicle struck by bullet in Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a bullet that struck the windshield of a marked NYPD vehicle with two officers inside.

The incident happened Saturday night at 257th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

Authorities say a male officer was injured by shattered glass while a female officer was treated at the hospital after having a ringing sensation in her ear.

It's unclear if the officers were targeted.

No arrests have been made thus far.

