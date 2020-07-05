NYPD officers injured after vehicle struck by bullet in Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating a bullet that struck the windshield of a marked NYPD vehicle with two officers inside.
The incident happened Saturday night at 257th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
Authorities say a male officer was injured by shattered glass while a female officer was treated at the hospital after having a ringing sensation in her ear.
It's unclear if the officers were targeted.
No arrests have been made thus far.
