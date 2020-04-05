Coronavirus News: NYPD keeping tabs on businesses obeying stay-at-home orders

The department says officers are visiting places like restaurants, bars and supermarkets.
Thus far, the majority of the public places are closed and the rest are obeying guidelines for staying open.
Officers stopped in on more than 3,000 personal care facilities like salons where they arrested two people and wrote 17 summonses.
Officers continue to visit restaurants, bars, supermarkets, salons and public spaces to remind individuals of the ban on congregating in public spaces and to practice social distancing: Between 8:00 AM, Friday, April 3, 2020 and 8:00 AM, Saturday, April 4, 2020:— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 4, 2020
