NYPD steps up patrols in Times Square following social media threat

The NYPD is beginning to ramp up its forces ahead of Thanksgiving - that included checking out a threat to Times Square posted on social media.
Investigators say a man posted a message on Reddit claiming he was coming to New York City with two pounds of explosives.
The NYPD Counterterrorism Unit posted a message on Twitter saying,
Due to the unconfirmed threats earlier today, we’ve increased our already robust counterterrorism deployments in & around #TimesSquare.— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) November 24, 2019
Please do not be alarmed.
Currently, there are no specific/credible threats to #NYC & @TimesSquareNYC. #NYPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/qdc7MHL3GV
Security is very high across New York City this week ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Bomb-sniffing dogs will be out, large sand-filled dump trucks will be placed at all intersections across the parade route, and the millions of spectators will be subject to bag searches.
The NYPD is actively working with Reddit to investigate who made the post.
