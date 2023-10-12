NYPD searching for man who held wood out of moving R train, injuring 2 waiting on subway platform

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Two commuters were injured while waiting for the R train in Queens last Thursday by an individual holding a piece of wood out of the train.

Police are now seeking an individual in connection with the three separate assaults that occurred on Thursday, October 5.

Around 12:30 p.m. a woman, 59, was waiting on the southbound platform for the R train at Grand Avenue station, when an unknown individual held a piece of wood out from a moving R train and hit her in the throat with it. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

At 12:40 p.m., two males waiting on the southbound R platform at Elmhurst Avenue station when an unknown individual held a piece of wood out from a moving R train and threw it at them. There were no injuries reported to police.

At 12:42 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was waiting on the southbound R platform at Jackson Heights Roosevelt Avenue station when an unknown individual held a piece of wood out from a moving R train and hit her in the head with it. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received stitches.

Police have released an image of an individual they are looking for in connection to the assaults. They were last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and an orange backpack.

Anyone was information in regard to this pattern of assaults is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

