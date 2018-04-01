NYPD: Suspect dies in custody after attacking postal worker in the Bronx

Police say a suspect who attacked a postal worker died in custody.

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say a man died in custody after attacking a postal worker in the Bronx.

It happened inside a building on Grand Concourse in Mount Hope Saturday afternoon.

A source tells Eyewitness News the worker was delivering mail when the 30-year-old suspect assaulted him.

When police and EMS arrived, the suspect went into cardiac arrest.

Our source says the suspect was emotionally disturbed and may have been on K-2.

