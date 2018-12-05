NYPD: Suspect shot by police in the Bronx, 2 bystanders hurt

The NYPD held a press conference on Wednesday night's police shooting in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
A suspect was seriously wounded in a police-involved shooting in the Bronx Wednesday night that also injured two bystanders, including a child, authorities say.

Police were in the vicinity of Loring Place North in the University Heights section just after 6 p.m. when they saw a man running in their direction wearing a mask over his face and carrying a backpack, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

As one of the officers approached him, the suspect pulled a gun and shot at him, said Monahan.

The officer gave chase, exchanging gunfire with the suspect, who was struck once in the neck and once in the foot.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized in serious but stable condition. A gun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured.

During the incident, a female bystander was shot in the stomach and is hospitalized in stable condition.

A 12-year-old girl was struck in the leg by bullet fragments and is also in stable condition.

Monahan said surveillance video showed the suspect committing a drug theft earlier in the lobby of a nearby building and firing his gun at people in the lobby.

