Police: Suspect waves kitchen knife, shouted threats in NYC robbery spree

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Armed with a kitchen knife, and waving it around as he ransacked a cash drawer, victims say a robber was crazed and shouting threats.In just 24 hours over weekend, police say the same suspect hit three locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan.Video from inside the Super Star Deli shows the man jumping over the counter Sunday night, waving a knife around and shouting. He got away with just $20.Then the next day he hit two pizzerias in Lower Manhattan and the Lower East Side.When it came to disguising himself, he was not all that smooth. A camera captured his full face as he put on a distinctive red hat.One of the areas he hit was a well-lit spot studded with cameras, just like the other two locations.Police want to find him before he actually hurts anyone.----------