NYPD: Suspect wounded in police-involved shooting in the Bronx

Police are holding an update after a suspect was shot and wounded by an officer in the Bronx Wednesday night.

Eyewitness News
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
A suspect was seriously wounded in a police-involved shooting in the Bronx Wednesday night, authorities say.

Police responded to Loring Place North in the University Heights section just after 6 p.m.

As officers arrived the armed suspect was leaving the scene and was shot by an officer as he tried to escape, according to the NYPD.

The suspect is in police custody. He was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

A woman who was shot during the incident was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The relationship between the woman and the suspect is not yet known.

Police say the gun used in the shooting has been recovered.

