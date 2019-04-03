Crime & Safety

NYPD: 2 suspects slash, carjack man in Brooklyn, crash and overturn while fleeing

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two suspects in a carjacked vehicle crashed while being pursued by police in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The vehicle overturned just after 10 a.m. at Glenmore avenue and Schenck in East New York.

Police say it started when the suspects, a man and a woman, approached an older man at Warwick Street and New Lots Avenue and robbed him at knife-point.

They allegedly slashed the victim and stole the vehicle, which was later spotted by officers who attempted to pull them over.

Police say the suspects tried to the flee but struck a parked vehicle and flipped the vehicle.

The slashing victim suffered minor injuries.

The two suspects were taken into custody, and charges are pending.

