4 suspects wanted in Bronx assault, robbery

FOXHURST, Bronx -- The NYPD are searching for several suspects involved in an attempted robbery and assault in the Bronx.Four individuals set upon a 37-year-old man as he was walking home on Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst, police said.Authorities said the victim was first punched in the face before the others joined in on the beating.The suspects made off with the man's iPhone and necklace.The victim had to be treated for his injuries at Lincoln Hospital.