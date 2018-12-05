NYPD to hold disciplinary hearing in Eric Garner case

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The NYPD will hold a disciplinary hearing Thursday for the officer who put Eric Garner in a chokehold during a deadly arrest on Staten Island.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo was caught on camera more than four years ago grabbing Garner around the neck while he was being questioned for selling loose cigarettes.

The administrative hearing could lead to Officer Pantaleo being fired.

A grand jury declined to indict him over Garner's death.

Garner's videotaped chokehold became a rallying cry for protests over police killings of black men. It shows Officer Pantaleo taking Garner down and him gasping, "I can't breathe."

