NYPD tow truck driver dies after suffering medical episode, hitting tree in Brooklyn

MARINE, PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say an on-duty NYPD tow truck driver died after suffering a medical episode Monday evening in Brooklyn.

The incident happened at about 5:50 p.m. in Marine Park.

The 61-year-old victim was driving a tow truck along Flatbush Avenue and Avenue R when he lost control and struck a tree, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. The driver's identity has not yet been released.

