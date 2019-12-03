NYPD tow truck driver dies after suffering medical episode, hitting tree in Brooklyn

MARINE, PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say an on-duty NYPD tow truck driver died after suffering a medical episode Monday evening in Brooklyn.
The incident happened at about 5:50 p.m. in Marine Park.
The 61-year-old victim was driving a tow truck along Flatbush Avenue and Avenue R when he lost control and struck a tree, police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing. The driver's identity has not yet been released.
