NYPD tow truck driver who died after suffering medical episode in Marine Park identified

MARINE, PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have identified the NYPD tow truck operator who died on the job Monday in Brooklyn.
61-year old Anthony Edgehill was on duty when he was driving near Flatbush Avenue and Avenue R in Marine Park.
Police say at 5:50 p.m. he suffered some sort of medical episode and lost control of his vehicle.
The truck jumped a curb before coming to rest against a tree.
Edgehill was rushed Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
