NYPD tow truck driver who died after suffering medical episode in Marine Park identified

By Eyewitness News
MARINE, PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have identified the NYPD tow truck operator who died on the job Monday in Brooklyn.

61-year old Anthony Edgehill was on duty when he was driving near Flatbush Avenue and Avenue R in Marine Park.

Police say at 5:50 p.m. he suffered some sort of medical episode and lost control of his vehicle.

The truck jumped a curb before coming to rest against a tree.

Edgehill was rushed Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

