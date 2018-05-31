Police are searching for the man who attacked an NYPD traffic agent in Queens in broad daylight.As the 46-year-old agent was walking on Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing Tuesday afternoon, the attacker walked up behind him and grabbed him by the neck.The suspect then pushed the victim to the ground, then punched and kicked him.The agent transported to Queens General Hospital, where he was treated and released.The unidentified suspect is described as a male, white or Hispanic, 30 years old, medium build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white Nike t-shirt, black sweat pants and dark colored sneakers.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------