NYPD trial judge to issue recommendation on Officer Pantaleo in Eric Garner case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD trial judge will issue her decision on recommended discipline against the officer accused of using an illegal chokehold on Eric Garner.NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado will submit her non-binding verdict in the administrative case against Officer Daniel Pantaleo Friday.Maldonado oversaw Pantaleo's departmental trial during the spring, and her verdict is merely a disciplinary recommendation to Police Commissioner James O'Neill.The written verdict is forwarded to the Criminal Complaint Review Board (CCRB), which prosecuted his case, and Pantaleo's PBA attorney, per NYPD rules.Both sides will have two weeks to submit responses to O'Neill, who will then determine Pantaleo's future with the NYPD.The NYPD prepared for Friday's release by advising borough commanders to potentially hold over officers from their 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shifts now through Sunday.City officials have also been explaining the process to members of Eric Garner's family and others in advance of the expected release."We're having ongoing conversations with community leaders, civic leaders and advocates to ensure there is no confusion regarding the process and next steps," mayoral spokesperson Freddi Goldstein said.Pantaleo faces a maximum penalty of termination from the NYPD, when O'Neill decides his fate later this month.----------