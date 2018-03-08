WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Nearly seven months after an art theft in Brooklyn, the NYPD is turning to the public for help in cracking the unsolved case.
According to investigators, an art collector was conducting inventory of his collection at Crozier Fine Arts, a secure, climate controlled storage facility for art in Williamsburg last July when he noticed that six paintings were missing.
The owner then reported them missing to police in August.
The approximate value of the six paintings is $1.7 million. The paintings include works of art by David Johnson, Thomas Moran and Jasper Francis Cropsey.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts