NYPD turns to public in unsolved Williamsburg paintings theft

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Brooklyn are searching for valuable stolen paintings.

Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Nearly seven months after an art theft in Brooklyn, the NYPD is turning to the public for help in cracking the unsolved case.

According to investigators, an art collector was conducting inventory of his collection at Crozier Fine Arts, a secure, climate controlled storage facility for art in Williamsburg last July when he noticed that six paintings were missing.

The owner then reported them missing to police in August.

The approximate value of the six paintings is $1.7 million. The paintings include works of art by David Johnson, Thomas Moran and Jasper Francis Cropsey.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
artpaintingtheftwilliamsburgbrooklynnew york cityWilliamsburgBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News