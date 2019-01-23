NYPD unveils new crime-fighting initiative in troubled areas

(Photo/Shutterstock)

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK CITY --
The New York Police Department will devote additional resources to six precincts with violent crime rates that are more than twice as high as the rest of the city, Commissioner James O'Neill said Wednesday.

O'Neill, delivering his annual State of the NYPD address, said the initiative is aimed at ensuring every neighborhood benefits from the city's historic overall drop in crime, regardless of income level, location or demographics.

New York has seen crime numbers fall dramatically over the past three decades. The city had fewer than 300 homicides last year, compared with 2,245 in 1990.

However, O'Neill said, there are still stubborn pockets of crime that illustrate disparities. The violent crime rate in the 19th Precinct, on Manhattan's Upper East Side, is one-eighth the rate of the 25th Precinct, just 50 blocks uptown, he said.

New crime-fighting strategies in the selected precincts are being drawn up with input from community members, service providers, elected officials and city agencies, O'Neill said.

The commissioner said he and other top police officials will hold meetings in each of these precincts to launch the program. Three of the precincts are in the Bronx, two are in Brooklyn and one is in Manhattan.

The NYPD "won't rest," O'Neill said, "until every block in every neighborhood enjoys the same level of safety and well-being as the rest of the city."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdcrimeNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment in parking spot fight
Chelsea water main break: L train service being restored
AccuWeather: Flash flood watch for most; wintry weather N&W
Mother's boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead in NJ
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Deaths of sisters found duct taped along Hudson ruled suicide
Men charged in plot to attack upstate NY Muslim community
Bronx bodega becomes 'Safe Haven Zone' after Junior's murder
Show More
Reports of drone lead to brief ground stop, delays at Newark
Mariano Rivera elected to baseball Hall of Fame, first unanimous pick
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Lawmakers pass bill to protect abortion rights in NY
Man sought in assault on NYC woman going to prayer meeting
More News