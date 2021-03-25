NYPD to announce new initiative to combat anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC

This comes as community members across New York City are stepping up to help protect Asian Americans against attacks.
Dozens of people have already volunteered for weekend patrols.
Earlier this week, the NYPD commissioner said officers and undercover police will be added to various neighborhoods in an effort to prevent hate crimes.
Already 60 plus people have volunteered. Patrols are held on weekends.
"Basically we are the eyes and ears of the community, document and take some notes," said Teresa Ting, Main Street Patrol.
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis renewed her call for more police and more money for the police, which was echoed by members of this community.
"We need money, we need funding for the NYPD, for more services for our community," said Lisa Chin, Health Essential Organization.
The issue is being tackled from the grassroots, to uniformed police, with the goal to show strength in numbers and quell the anti-Asian sentiment that is grown bolder this past year.
