Police say a man wanted for shooting at several police officers in Upstate New York was arrested in New York City after authorities believe he committed a gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn on Monday morning.Joshua Stuart, who was wanted in connection with a shooting around 1 a.m. Friday at Ellenville Regional Hospital in the Catskill Mountains about 75 miles southwest of Albany, is believed to responsible for an armed robbery at approximately 9 a.m. in Sunset Park.Authorities say the 42-year-old suspect was arrested at Third Street and Third Avenue in Gowanus around 5:30 p.m. when police spotted him in the 2005 Honda Pilot they had been searching for.Witnesses say Stuart attempted to jump into the Gowanus Canal to escape from police, but he was caught and taken into custody.Charges against Stuart are pending.No one was injured in either incident, but Stuart was considered to be armed and extremely dangerous before he was captured.A statement issued by the hospital Friday morning said the shooting occurred in the emergency department and involved a patient. The hospital has reopened.----------