Police say a man wanted for shooting at several police officers in Upstate New York is being sought by police in New York City, and authorities believe he committed a gunpoint robbery in Brooklyn Monday morning.Joshua Stuart, who is wanted in connection with a shooting around 1 a.m. Friday at Ellenville Regional Hospital in the Catskill Mountains about 75 miles southwest of Albany, is believed to responsible for an armed robbery at approximately 9 a.m. in Sunset Park.No one was injured in either incident, but Stuart is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.He reportedly fled in a 2005 Honda Pilot with license plates BVX-2687. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately.Troopers say Stuart is white, in his early 40s, and was wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.A statement issued by the hospital Friday morning says the shooting occurred in the emergency department and involved a patient. The hospital has reopened.