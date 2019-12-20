MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police need the public's help to identify a juvenile in connection with the fatal stabbing of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors.
Authorities believed a 14-year-old suspect was going to surrender last Monday evening -- but he did not. Officers fanned out across upper Manhattan to look for him.
The police were led to that teen by a 13-year-old who was taken into custody after he was found with a knife.
The 13-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile in connection with the case, but he is not believed to be the one who stabbed Majors.
Majors, of Charlottesville, Virginia, was wrapping up her first semester at the school when she cut through Morningside Park just before 8 p.m. last Wednesday. As she approached the stairs to exit at West 116th Street, police say a group of teens tried to rob her and take her phone.
There was a struggle, and she was stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital and pronounced dead.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the juvenile is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYPD wants help ID'ing, locating juvenile in connection to murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More