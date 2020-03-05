31-year-old man shot in face during dispute in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say one person was shot in the face during an incident in Washington Heights.A call came in just before 11 a.m. in response to a shooting on West 162nd Street.Police say there was a dispute between two groups of people from two different locations.Witnesses say that people on the street through a rock through the second-floor window of the building. Someone in that building responded by firing a gun out the window."At some point a shot was fired out of that apartment, striking a male in the face, it looks like it was small rounds that came out from maybe a shotgun, a possible shot was fired back toward the apartment," said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.The 31-year-old man who was struck in the face was taken to the hospital in serious condition.Three women and one man were taken into custody for questioning.Few other details were released.----------