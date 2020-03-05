31-year-old man shot in face during dispute in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police say one person was shot in the face during an incident in Washington Heights.

A call came in just before 11 a.m. in response to a shooting on West 162nd Street.

Police say there was a dispute between two groups of people from two different locations.

Witnesses say that people on the street through a rock through the second-floor window of the building. Someone in that building responded by firing a gun out the window.

"At some point a shot was fired out of that apartment, striking a male in the face, it looks like it was small rounds that came out from maybe a shotgun, a possible shot was fired back toward the apartment," said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

The 31-year-old man who was struck in the face was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Three women and one man were taken into custody for questioning.

Few other details were released.

