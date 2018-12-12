PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) --Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted inside her Bronx apartment on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Cruger Avenue in the Pelham Parkway section.
Authorities say the suspect, who was unknown to the victim, entered the apartment through an unlocked door while wearing a ski mask.
Police said the woman was taken to the hospital after the assault.
Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube