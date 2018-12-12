NYPD: Woman sexually assaulted in Bronx apartment by man in ski mask

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the sexual assault of a woman in a Bronx apartment.

PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted inside her Bronx apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Cruger Avenue in the Pelham Parkway section.

Authorities say the suspect, who was unknown to the victim, entered the apartment through an unlocked door while wearing a ski mask.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital after the assault.

Few other details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

