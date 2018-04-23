Police search for man who broke into woman's apartment in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman in the Bronx woke up to find a man with a firearm on her fire escape.

The NYPD says the incident happened March 6 on Noble Avenue in the Soundview section.

The 57-year-old woman said she woke up from her sleep and saw the man on the fire escape. He then broke the window and entered the victim's apartment.

She screamed for help and the suspect fled out of the front door of the apartment in an unknown direction.

Nothing was taken and the woman was not hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a male, Hispanic, 25 to 30 years of age, approximately 6'0" in height, medium build; last seen wearing a black coat, red hoodie and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryfire escapeSoundviewBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News