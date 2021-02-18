Search for man who sprayed swastika, hateful graffiti on NYU building in Manhattan

Video shows the man who police say vandalized the building on West 4th Street.
It happened on Saturday, February 6 at 11:15 a.m.
He's accused of spray painting a swastika along with anti-black statements on the side of the building
He then ran away northbound on Green Street.
The individual is described as a light-skinned male, between 5'8 to 5'10 in height, and heavyset in weight. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored snorkel jacket, dark blue jeans, black sneakers, and a newsboy cap.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Heating company replaces elderly man's boiler for free in Brooklyn
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube