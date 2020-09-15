coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 4 cases of COVID-19 reported in NYU freshman dorm

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four New York University students have now tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials say they all live in the freshman dorm, Rubin Hall, in Greenwich Village.

All 400 residents in the building have been asked to quarantine until at least the end of Tuesday.

This comes about one week after a large crowd gathered in nearby Washington Square Park, with some not wearing masks.

The university says that since August 1, NYU has conducted nearly 26,000 tests, with a positive rate of 0.12%.

In a statement, the school said, "We are arranging for meals and other supports for the quarantining students. All of NYU's courses this fall 2020, regardless of whether they meet in person, are structured to have the capacity for students to attend remotely, so students will be able to keep up with their studies.

"The University is committed to the health and safety of its students, and has and will continue to communicate regularly with the students and with their families."

MORE: NYU plans for in-person classes in the fall

MORE NYU NEWS: NYU students' meager meals while quarantining in dorms go viral

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citygreenwich villagemanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnyusocial distancingface maskhospitalcollegenyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Piece of antibody found to neutralize coronavirus
Teachers raise new concerns over NYC schools' readiness
55 positive COVID-19 cases among NYC school employees
COVID Updates: Several CT schools temporarily closing after positive tests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers raise new concerns over NYC schools' readiness
1 killed in head-on crash on Southern State Parkway
Gunman opens fire inside NYC deli
Beloved SoHo dog goes missing, later found in Westchester
AccuWeather: Fall feel
COVID Updates: Piece of antibody found to neutralize coronavirus
Hurricane Sally expected to strengthen into CAT 2 storm today
Show More
Data breach of Memorial Sloan Kettering fundraising software
West Coast fires are having an impact on NYC
Off-duty firefighter saves neighbor but loses own home in NYC blaze
Kids facing charges after teen with autism filmed with pants down
Free, discounted museum and zoo tickets for NYC students
More TOP STORIES News