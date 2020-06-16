Air Force sergeant charged in shooting death of federal officer outside courthouse in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The FBI on Tuesday announced that Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo has been federally charged with murder and attempted murder in the case of a federal security officer who was killed in a drive-by shooting on May 29 outside the federal building in Oakland.

Carrillo is the suspect charged with killing Santa Cruz Sheriff Deputy Damon Gutzwiller and wounding of four other officers in an ambush-style attack on June 6 in Ben Lomond.

In addition, the FBI has arrested a suspected accomplice: Robert Alvin Justus Jr., a resident of Millbrae, California. He is federally charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of Pat Underwood and attempted murder of a second security officer, who was critically injured in the shooting.

The two contract security officers worked for Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service and had been monitoring a nearby protest over the death of George Floyd.

The U.S. Attorney just said the van used in Oakland Federal Building shooting was also used in the Santa Cruz Co. attack. Authorities say that Justice is believed to have been the driver of the van during the Oakland attack while Carrillo was the shooter.

Authorities say Carrillo used an AR-15-style weapon in the shooting.

John Bennet, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in San Francisco, said Carrillo and Justice used the protests on May 29 as a cover. "They came to Oakland to kill cops."

Messages exchanged that day indicated a plan to travel and attack federal law enforcement officers.

Carrillo reportedly had a so-called "boogaloo" patch and wrote a "boogaloo" saying in blood in Santa Cruz. That's a right-wing extremist group predicting uprising and civil war.

Carrillo is currently being held without bail in jail in Monterey County. He is expected to enter a plea to the state charges on Wednesday.



Deputy killed, 2 other officers injured after being ambushed in Santa Cruz County
A Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy was killed and two law enforcement officers wounded Saturday when they were ambushed with gunfire and explosives while pursuing a suspect, according to authorities.



Someone fired at the officers, who were monitoring the protest over the killing of George Floyd, Friday night in Oakland.

