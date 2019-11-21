Occupied school bus overturns in crash, ends up on Long Island lawn

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- An occupied school overturned following a collision with another vehicle and ended up on the front lawn of a Long Island home Thursday morning.Police say a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Locust Avenue in Central Islip when it struck the side of the school bus, which was heading south on Route 111, around 11:15 a.m.The force of the crash sent both vehicles careening onto the lawn, with the bus flipping onto its side.There were seven children on the bus, all ages 5 and 6, and any injuries were said to be minor.They were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip and Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for evaluation.The diver of the bus and another adult on board were transported to Southside Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, as were the driver and passenger in the Civic.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------