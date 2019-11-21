Occupied school bus overturns in crash, ends up on Long Island lawn

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- An occupied school overturned following a collision with another vehicle and ended up on the front lawn of a Long Island home Thursday morning.

Police say a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Locust Avenue in Central Islip when it struck the side of the school bus, which was heading south on Route 111, around 11:15 a.m.

The force of the crash sent both vehicles careening onto the lawn, with the bus flipping onto its side.

There were seven children on the bus, all ages 5 and 6, and any injuries were said to be minor.

They were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip and Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for evaluation.

The diver of the bus and another adult on board were transported to Southside Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, as were the driver and passenger in the Civic.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
central islipsuffolk countyschool bus accidentschool buscrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
15-year-old stabbed multiple times while on NYC subway platform
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
PHOTOS: Raccoon spotted in Brooklyn subway station
23-year-old worker fatally shot in head inside NYC tobacco shop
Anonymous FDNY firefighter sick from 9/11 donating $100K
Show More
Manslaughter charges filed in deadly NYC construction accident
Every NJ town to get seedlings from toppled 600-year-old oak tree
NY political battle intensifies over sweeping bail changes
UPS truck hit woman on Long Island and kept going, police say
Teen riding e-scooter fatally struck by truck in NJ; Victim ID'd
More TOP STORIES News