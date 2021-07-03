Video shows fire in Gulf of Mexico after gas pipeline rupture

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows fire in Gulf of Mexico after gas pipeline rupture

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.

Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.

Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote that "the frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous."

Sakashita added, "These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don't end offshore drilling once and for all."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicoenvironmentfireoceansoil
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some homeless residents refuse to move from Midtown hotel
Pedestrian injured after taxi jumps curb, crashes into NYC restaurant
Man arrested, charged for stealing car with child inside in NYC
AccuWeather: Cooler with periods of showers
New ranked choice results released for additional NYC primary races
City orders evacuation of condo deemed unsafe after Surfside collapse
Woman's screams may have saved her life in attack in the Bronx
Show More
76-year-old woman shoved to ground in unprovoked attack in NYC
Beach party with 2,500 people prompts crackdown in NY town
NYC's 311 service expands to subway system
Crane topples, leans against building at NYC construction site
Man with Alzheimer's forgot he's married, fell in love with wife again
More TOP STORIES News